Sinner knows he has a target on his back

ROTTERDAM: Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner knows his rivals will be eager to get a victory over the ATP Tour’s newest Grand Slam winner but the Italian showed in his opening-round win at the Rotterdam Open on Wednesday that he welcomes the challenge.
In his first match since coming back from two sets down to beat Daniil Medvedev and win his first major last month, Sinner cruised to a 6-3 6-3 win over Botic van de Zandschulp, who he also beat in the first round at Melbourne Park. “I’ve been working a lot in Monaco but I wanted to come here and feel the court,” the world number four told reporters.
