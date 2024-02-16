Woods turns focus to winning Genesis in return to PGA Tour

Tiger Woods of the United States during the final round of the PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, in Orlando, Florida on December 17, 2023. — AFP

MIAMI: There are so many storylines to Tiger Woods’ return to Riviera Country Club this week for the Genesis Invitational that have little to do with the outcome, but his mindset was focused as if on a default setting from the start of his legendary career.

“A nice W would be nice, right?” Woods said Wednesday in Pacific Palisades, Calif. “I haven’t ever won this event. I played in this event since ‘92 and the years I’ve played I still have never won this event. Hopefully, I can figure something out and get myself in there in contention and maybe get a W at the end of the week.”

Woods, 48, hasn’t been a weekly or monthly competitor on the PGA Tour since a series of debilitating injuries and recoveries, including from a serious car accident in February 2021 when he was in the Los Angeles area for the Genesis Invitational.

He hosts the event, which is run by his foundation. He was asked at a news conference Wednesday about the accident, and he said it “doesn’t have that much bearing of the history of this event.”

“Do I feel it physically? Absolutely, each and every day,” said Woods, who had fusion surgery to treat post-traumatic arthritis and was away from competition for nearly eight months. “Unfortunately, that’s part of having surgeries and rehab.”