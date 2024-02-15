Venus and Wozniacki get wild cards for Indian Wells

NEW YORK: Grand Slam champions Venus Williams and Caroline Wozniacki have been awarded wild cards to play in the Indian Wells tournament next month.
Williams, a seven-time Grand Slam champion, has not played since suffering an early exit from last year’s U.S. Open after a humbling defeat by qualifier Greet Minnen in the first round.
The 43-year-old American and former world number one will return to Indian Wells for the first time since 2019, when she reached the quarter-finals.
Wozniacki, 33, made a comeback to the circuit last year after a three-year break following the births of her two children. She reached the fourth round of the US Open, where she lost to eventual champion Coco Gauff, and made it to the second round of the Australian Open last month.
Denmark’s Wozniacki, a former world number one and Australian Open champion in 2018, will be back in Indian Wells after a five-year hiatus, having won in 2011. The BNP Paribas Open will be held at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden from March 6-17.
MIAMI: Tiger Woods will play alongside fellow major winners Justin Thomas and Gary Woodland in the first two rounds of...
SYDNEY: Aron D’Souza believes he is about to join the ranks of the great entrepreneurial disruptors through his...
ISLAMABAD: Ahmed Nael Qureshi and Hamza Roman kept Pakistan’s hopes alive moving into the semi-finals of the ITF...
LAHORE: Peshawar Zalmi’s Director Cricket Mohammad Akram on Wednesday said that they have constituted a solid squad...
AUCKLAND: Trent Boult was named in the New Zealand squad for part of the upcoming Twenty20 series against Australia on...
ISLAMABAD: The Board of Governors of the Pakistan Cricket Board that met for the first time under newly-elected...