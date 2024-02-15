Woods to make PGA Tour return at Riviera

MIAMI: Tiger Woods will play alongside fellow major winners Justin Thomas and Gary Woodland in the first two rounds of this week’s Genesis Invitational at Riviera, where he is competing on the PGA Tour for the first time since last April.

Tiger Woods of the United States during the final round of the PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, in Orlando, Florida on December 17, 2023. — AFP

The trio will head out on Thursday at 12:25 p.m. ET (1725 GMT) and at 2:54 p.m. ET for Friday’s second round, according to the groupings and tee times released on Tuesday. Woods, who will be sporting apparel from his new Sun Day Red apparel brand this week, has not played a PGA Tour event since last April’s Masters, where he made the cut but withdrew before completing the third round because of plantar fasciitis.

The 15-times major champion had ankle surgery later that month and only returned to professional golf at the end of November in an unofficial PGA Tour event -- the Hero World Challenge -- which featured a limited field and no cut. Woods went one under par through four rounds and finished in a share of 45th place last year at Riviera.