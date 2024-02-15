Nael, Hamza keep Pakistan hopes alive in ITF juniors

ISLAMABAD: Ahmed Nael Qureshi and Hamza Roman kept Pakistan’s hopes alive moving into the semi-finals of the ITF International Juniors Tennis that got into action on Wednesday following a day of break due to the demise of one of the participants here at the PTF&SDA Complex.

Pakistan's junior Tennis player Hamza Roman can be seen being welcomed by his family. — PTF

In Tuesday’s pre-quarter-finals, fast improving Nael thumped Papangkorn Bunyarit of Thailand 6-1, 6-1 while 15-year old Hamza Roman as usual was at his best beating local lad Ahtesham Humayun 6-4, 6-1.

Hamza will now take on Zhe Jiang (China) in the quarter-finals today (Thursday).Pakistan’s Amna Ali Qayum also gave a good account of her talent getting the better of Deren Cetinakaya (TUR) 6-1, 6-3 to move into the girls’ quarter-finals where she will take on Belarus’ top player Kira Kalindouskaya in quarter-finals on Thursday.

Results: Boys’ singles pre-quarter-finals: Kiagaoge Kang (CHN) bt Howard Chan (HKG) 6-3, 6-2; Xiuyuan Guo (CHN) bt Jiwan Park(KOR) 6-3, 6-4; Hamza Roman (PAK) bt Ahtesham Humayun (PAK) 6-4, 6-1; Ivan Mararov bt Shijie Chen (China) 6-1, 6-4; Dong Hyeon Euom(KOR) bt Hamid Israr Gul (PAK) 7-6(3), 6-4; Ahmed Nael Qureshi (PAK) bt Papangkorn Bunyarit (THA) 6-1, 6-1; Zhe Jiang (CHN) bt Kieran Lin (USA) 0-6, 6-4, 6-0; Ju Hun Choo(KOR) bt Ilya Kryukov 7-5, 6-0.

Girls’ singles pre-quarter-finals: Paramee Tadkaew (THA) bt Sheeza Sajid (PAK) 6-1, 6-0; Amna Ali Qayum (PAK) bt Deren Cetinakaya (TUR) 6-1, 6-3; Stefaniya Neporent bt Jingke YAN (CHN) 6-3, 6-1; Jiaxiaoqi WEN (CHN) w&o Ruslana Ruslanova (KAZ).