HBL PSL 9 anthem released

LAHORE: The HBL PSL 9 anthem, featuring singers Ali Zafar and Aima Baig, has been released.

Pakistani singer-songwriter and actor Ali Zafar can be seen in this image. — X//@AliZafarSays

The anthem named Khul k Khel has been written, composed and produced by Ali Zafar. The video of the song has extracts of all the six participating franchises and short clips of some of the memorable moments of the previous edition.