Three foreign players to join Qalandars today

LAHORE: Defending champions Lahore Qalandars will be joined by three foreign players here on Thursday (today).
South Africa’s solid batsman Rassie van DER Dussen, Namibia’s all-rounder Dawid Wiese and Zimbabwe’s Sikamdar Raza will land here on Thursday to join Qalandars. Qalandars are busy these days here at the LCCA Ground to prepare for the PSL 9 which will begin here on February 17.
