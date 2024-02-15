 
Thursday February 15, 2024
Sports

Three foreign players to join Qalandars today

By Our Correspondent
LAHORE: Defending champions Lahore Qalandars will be joined by three foreign players here on Thursday (today).

Lahore Qalandars celebrate during a match of the ongoing season of Pakistan Super League (PSL). — X/@lahoreqalandars
South Africa’s solid batsman Rassie van DER Dussen, Namibia’s all-rounder Dawid Wiese and Zimbabwe’s Sikamdar Raza will land here on Thursday to join Qalandars. Qalandars are busy these days here at the LCCA Ground to prepare for the PSL 9 which will begin here on February 17.