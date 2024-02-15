Nawaz aims to propel Kings into PSL playoffs

LAHORE: Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Nawaz has expressed his determination to lead Karachi Kings into the playoffs of the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) season.

Pakistani Alround Cricketer Muhammad Nawaz posing for a picture. — X/@KarachiKingsARY

In a press conference, Nawaz conveyed his eagerness for the new season with Karachi Kings, stating, “The Kings will be the new franchise for me. Hopefully, I will have a good season for the side.”

When asked about the upcoming T20 World Cup, Nawaz said that there is still some time before the tournament. He expressed confidence and shrugged off any pressure of being labeled as a match-winner, stating, “I do not feel any pressure on being labelled as a match winner.”