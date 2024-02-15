Saud hopes to carry first-class form into PSL

LAHORE: Quetta Gladiators vice-captain and left-handed test batsman Saud Shakeel on Wednesday said that he would try his level best to carry his first-class cricket form into the HBL PSL 9.

Pakistan´s Saud Shakeel plays a shot during the 2023 ICC Men´s Cricket World Cup ODI match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on October 10, 2023. — AFP

“We have been preparing for the last two days. Yesterday we practised indoor and today we are training here in the open. As a professional player you get ready for everything. I am coming from the first-class season where I have done well. InshaAllah I will try to deliver here also,” Saud told reporters here on the sidelines of the Quetta Gladiators’ training session here at the LCCA Ground.

Saud recently hit two centuries in just two games he played for SNGPL in the President’s Trophy which eventually SNGPL won by crushing WAPDA in the final in Pindi.

Told by this correspondent that skipper Sarfraz Ahmed’s removal was highly unceremonious and a sort of disrespect for a player of his caliber Saud said that such things are in the hands of the owners and he cannot give any answer. “I think it’s totally the decision of the owners,” Saud said.

“Sarfaraz is our senior and he treats us as brothers and I think his role will be the same. He will do the sort of chip in which he used to do. Rilee Rossouw, the new Gladiators captain, plays leagues around the world, knows how to gell the side and it is hoped that he will make a good combination as soon as possible,” said Saud.

Responding to a question about Mohammad Amir, Saud said that his presence will help Gladiators. “He is a world-class bowler and his presence will help our team. He has been playing leagues around the world and is delivering,” Saud said.

Asked whether he feels any pressure after being named as vice-captain Saud said he does not take any such pressure. “I have been captain before. I enjoyed it,” he said. Saud said that they don’t think about the past and are fully focused on this season. “We will try to form a good combination and carry it,” he said.