Kings reach Multan

LAHORE: Karachi Kings on Wednesday reached Multan to begin their HBL PSL 9 journey with their opener against hosts Multan Sultans at Multan Stadium on Sunday.

Karachi King´s cricketers celebrate after winning their Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match against Multan Sultan at the National Stadium in Karachi on November 14, 2020. — AFP

Kings underwent training for a few days at Karachi before flying for Multan on Wednesday. The group which flew from Karachi to Multan included Hasan Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Anwar Ali, Mir Hamza, Saad Baig, team director Haider Azhar, head coach Phil Simmons, Assistant coach Mohammad Masroor and bowling coach Steve Kirby. Skipper Shan Masood, who attended the PSL 9 trophy unveiling ceremony here at the Polo Ground on Tuesday, and stumper Mohammad Akhlaq will join the team in Multan.