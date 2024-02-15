Kings reach Multan

LAHORE: Karachi Kings on Wednesday reached Multan to begin their HBL PSL 9 journey with their opener against hosts Multan Sultans at Multan Stadium on Sunday.
Kings underwent training for a few days at Karachi before flying for Multan on Wednesday. The group which flew from Karachi to Multan included Hasan Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Anwar Ali, Mir Hamza, Saad Baig, team director Haider Azhar, head coach Phil Simmons, Assistant coach Mohammad Masroor and bowling coach Steve Kirby. Skipper Shan Masood, who attended the PSL 9 trophy unveiling ceremony here at the Polo Ground on Tuesday, and stumper Mohammad Akhlaq will join the team in Multan.
