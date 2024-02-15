Guardiola praises “perfect” Manchester City

COPENHAGEN: Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola was delighted with his side’s performance as they beat FC Copenhagen 3-1 in the first leg of their last-16 Champions League tie on Tuesday, with Kevin De Bruyne once again magnificent for the English champions.
De Bruyne scored the opener and played a part in the two subsequent goals as City negotiated a tricky away leg in a venue where rivals Manchester United lost 4-3 in the group stage.
“The biggest players appear on the biggest stages, it’s the hour of truth in the last 16 of the Champions League,” Guardiola said of the Belgian’s efforts on TNT Sports. “The way we played today was perfect -- be patient in the right moment, they are so tight, well-organised. I’m really proud of the team again. It’s not done, the third goal helped us a lot and hopefully we can finish at home.”
For much of the second half it looked like City would be taking home a slender one-goal lead against a side who have shown they are capable of pulling off an upset, but Phil Foden’s stoppage-time goal made it 3-1 to give them a two-goal cushion.
