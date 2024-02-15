Babar maintains top spot in latest ICC ODI Rankings

LAHORE: In the latest One Day International (ODI) rankings released by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday, former Pakistan captain Babar Azam continues to hold the top position. The right-hand batsman has secured 824 points, keeping him at the pinnacle of the rankings.

Pakistani Cricketer and Former Captain Babar Azam can be seen in this image. — AFP/File

Following closely are three Indian batsmen, with Shubman Gill at 801 points, Virat Kohli at 768 points, and Rohit Sharma at 746 points, occupying the second, third, and fourth positions, respectively.

Sri Lanka’s Charith Asalanka has made a significant jump, moving up five places to the 15th position in the overall rankings. This rise follows his impressive unbeaten 97 in the second match of the series.

Pathum Nissanka has also seen a notable improvement, climbing 10 spots to the 18th position after his double century in the series opener. Sadeera Samarawickrama has ascended six places to the 41st position, thanks to his stylish half-century.