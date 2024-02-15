Heavy contingents deployed for PSL security

LAHORE: The HBL PSL 9 is going to take Lahore in its grip as water-tight security arrangements have been made to ensure the participating teams’ safe movement and training sessions for the marquee event which will begin here at the Gaddafi Stadium from February 17.

Policemen stand guard outside the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on September 17, 2021. — AFP

Heavy contingents of police and back-up forces have been deployed at various entry points which lead to Gaddafi Stadium and the zone which houses both the National Cricket Academy and LCCA Ground, both located near the GSL, the PSL venue.

The security forces deliver their services in three shifts, a senior official told ‘The News’. The Gaddafi Stadium surroundings have been completely cordoned off. All the entry points from other sports facilities in the surrounding areas have been sealed and no one can move in those zones. Extra tight security arrangements were seen when Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators were undergoing training at the LCCA Ground on Wednesday.

Similarly, heavy contingent of police have been deployed near the main hotel and arrangement of extra lights have also been made. Security forces were seen taking their positions in important areas of the city. The city is set to host the first phase of the vital event from February 17 to 27.