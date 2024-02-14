Kuldeep says fit-again Jadeja available for third England Test

MUMBAI: India’s Ravindra Jadeja is making steady progress in training after a hamstring injury and the experienced all-rounder would be available for this week’s third Test against England in Rajkot, spinner Kuldeep Yadav said on Tuesday.
The 35-year-old Jadeja sustained the problem on the fourth day of the first Test in Hyderabad which England won and missed the second of the five-match series in Visakhapatnam where the hosts drew level at 1-1 last week.
Jadeja had been recalled to the Indian squad with selectors keeping an eye on his fitness before the third Test which begins on Thursday. “He’s doing his routine. He did one session yesterday as well. I think he’s available,” Kuldeep told reporters.
England won first Test before India levelled series 1-1 last week, after which tourists had mid-series break before...
Ceremony was attended by PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, franchise owners, HBL representatives and star cricketers
Sarfaraz Ahmed will act as a player in the season which will begin from February 17
They were on Tuesday expressing their views during the trophy unveiling ceremony here at the Polo Ground
This year, if you gave me a choice, I’d say that I will keep the Olympic gold, although I would like to win both,...
Holger Rune thrust himself into the conversation as a teenager in 2022 by winning three titles