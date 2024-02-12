Steve Kirby to be Karachi Kings’ bowling coach

LAHORE: Karachi Kings have hired the services of former England first-class cricketer Steve Kirby as their bowling coach for the HBL PSL 9 which is set to begin here at the Gaddafi Stadium on February 17.
The franchise announced on Sunday that former medium fast bowler, who played for a handful of counties until 2014, has been hired. The franchise said that Kirby is the bowling coach of Zimbabwe cricket team and also heads Zimbabwe Cricket’s pathway development programme. Kirby has also served Semerset and Derbyshire as bowling coach.
