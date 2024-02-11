Horner enquiry could drag on after initial Red Bull hearing

LONDON: Red Bull Formula One team boss Christian Horner attended a hearing on Friday to answer allegations about his conduct that have cast doubt on his future and could overshadow the champions’ car launch next week.

Principal of the Red Bull Racing, Christian Horner can be seen in this image. — AFP/File

Red Bull Racing and the Austrian energy drink parent company, who have not detailed the nature of the complaint, remained tight-lipped with representatives not responding to calls or emails. F1 insiders told Reuters they understood the hearing was held in London at an undisclosed location rather than the team’s Milton Keynes factory.

Sky Sports television reported the meeting with an independent barrister lasted almost eight hours.

One informed source told Reuters that Briton Horner, 50, denied the allegations ‘in the strongest possible terms’ at a meeting this week of the Formula One Commission.

Sources cautioned there might not be any outcome until after the scheduled car launch next Thursday, with the barrister possibly needing to carry out further hearings.

Former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone told Reuters he spoke to Horner on Thursday evening.

The pair have been close for years and Horner, who is married to former Spice Girls singer Geri Halliwell, was best man at Ecclestone’s wedding to Brazilian third wife Fabiana Flosi in 2012. Ecclestone was also close to Red Bull’s late co-owner Dietrich Mateschitz.