Arsenal aim to build on key win during visit to West Ham

LONDON: Arsenal will follow up their biggest win of the season last weekend with a tricky visit to a West Ham United side that has already registered two victories over the Gunners this campaign.

Arsenal´s Spanish manager Mikel Arteta celebrates at the end of the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium in London on February 4, 2024. — AFP

The third-place Gunners (15-4-4, 49 points) earned a comprehensive 3-1 victory over first-place Liverpool on Feb. 4, tightening the three-team race atop the Premier League.

Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard scored in the fully deserved victory, one in which coach Mikel Arteta’s side held Liverpool to only one shot on target.

Arsenal logged their third consecutive league win after they had lost three straight in all competitions, a slide that began with a 2-0 home league defeat to the same West Ham side they will face on Sunday. Arteta attributes that sudden reversal in form to a continued belief in the team’s approach.

“It’s the reactions of the players, the staff, our supporters as well,” he said Friday. “You want to be a certain team, but when you lose a match, if somebody wants to be different because we lost, then we are not who we want to be or who we say we are. ... Let’s keep going in the same direction, do things better, more efficiently and results will come. That’s what we did.”

Saka now has eight goals and seven assists in the league to lead the Gunners in both categories, and Martinelli has scored three of his five Premier League goals since New Year’s Day.