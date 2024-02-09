Covid hits Marsh before T20 series

SYDNEY: After testing positive for COVID-19, Mitchell Marsh will captain Australia from a distance when they take on West Indies in the first of three Twenty20 Internationals on Friday, Cricket Australia said on Thursday.
The all-rounder will be allowed to play the match at Hobart’s Bellerive Oval. But he will have a separate dressing room and be forced to keep a distance from other players while in the field.
Marsh was recently confirmed as captain for the three-match T20 series in New Zealand that follows the clashes against the West Indies, making him almost certain to retain the role for the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and United States in June. Josh Inglis and Cameron Green have both played internationals in recent weeks despite testing positive for COVID, which also infected Australia coach Andrew McDonald last month.
PARIS: The head of European soccer’s governing body UEFA, Aleksander Ceferin, said on Thursday that he would not...
LONDON: Manchester City can top the Premier League for a few hours at least if they beat Everton at home on Saturday...
KARACHI: Pakistan Tennis Federation has termed the “anti-PTF campaign by some people in the media” most...
SYDNEY: The Australian Olympic Committee has welcomed a review by the Queensland government into the rebuilding of...
PARIS: Paris 2024 Olympics organising committee president Tony Estanguet said on Thursday that he did not decide his...
ISLAMABAD: Australia edged out Pakistan by one wicket in a thrilling Junior World Cup semi-final in Benoni, South...