Paris 2024 chief says he does not decide his salary amid alleged pay probe

PARIS: Paris 2024 Olympics organising committee president Tony Estanguet said on Thursday that he did not decide his salary amid an alleged legal probe into his remuneration.

French President of the Paris Organising Committee of the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games Tony Estanguet answers journalists after a visit to the Paris 2024 Olympic Village on December 1, 2023. — AFP

Paris 2024 compliance and public affairs director Blandine Sorbe told reporters on Tuesday that Estanguet’s pay was “subject to a strict framework”.

“I have not decided what my salary would be or how it would be determined,” Estanguet, a three-time Olympic canoeing champion, told reporters on Thursday at the unveiling of the Paris 2024 medals.

“Since the start of this adventure, we have put in place a number of bodies to oversee and define my salary, which is itself monitored by the remuneration committee, the board of directors and the government. “We will continue to answer the questions that we are being asked.”

On Tuesday, French media reported that Estanguet was allegedly facing a judicial investigation into his pay. Sorbe said the organising committee had not been contacted by the financial prosecutor’s office, which did not confirm the existence of a probe. In October, authorities raided the Paris 2024 headquarters as part of an investigation into alleged favouritism that also targeted event management firms.

In 2018, Paris 2024 said Estanguet was awarded a 270,000-euro ($290,000) annual remuneration and Paris 2024 deputy CEO Michael Aloisio said that contrary to media reports no cap was imposed by the law. Estanguet is billing Paris 2024 monthly.