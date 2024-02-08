Collins wins final 9 games to dispatch Osaka in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI: Making her first appearance since announcing 2024 would be her final season, Danielle Collins put on a terrific serving display Tuesday night to win a first-round blockbuster in decisive fashion.

American Tennis Player Danielle Collins hits a return against Japan’s Naomi Osaka during their match at the Abu Dhabi Open in Abu Dhabi. — AFP/File

The 2022 Australian Open finalist came through qualifying at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open before drawing four-time major winner Naomi Osaka. Collins would go on to win the final nine games in handing the former world No. 1 her third successive defeat following a 7-5, 6-0 victory.

“I still feel like I’m in good form even though this is my last year. I feel like I kind of needed an end date,” Collins said in her on-court interview with Monica Puig. “I’ve really enjoyed my time on tour and had a lot of fun, gotten to have some amazing experiences that I wouldn’t have had otherwise.

“Right now, it’s not over yet. I’m still competing and battling and working at it. Still have some goals I want to accomplish.”

Neither player was able to create a break point in the first 10 games. But once Collins held for 5-5 after Osaka came within two points of winning the set, the match completely turned in the American’s favor.

Two game points slipped through Osaka’s fingertips—the second on an errant forehnad drive volley—and Collins capitalized on her second break point of the game with a forehand approach shot winner.

Clinching a one-set lead on her fourth chance a game later, Collins then saved all six break points in the second set to pull away from her opponent. The 30-year-old finished with 22 winners to 13 errors and was successful 86 percent of the time when she made her first serve.

“I knew what to expect against Naomi. I know she’s been out for a little while so still coming back,” said Collins.

“Just mixing the targets well, going through the visualizations and everything we do as athletes. This is probably one of the better matches I’ve served this year. I’ve been working on that.”

Osaka was the third consecutive former major title holder Collins has faced — and that streak isn’t over yet. At the Australian Open, she fended off Angelique Kerber in the first round and led world No. 1 Iga Swiatek by a 4-1 double break in their third set, only to see the Pole reel off five consecutive games. In her second round here, Collins meets top seed Elena Rybakina, the 2022 Wimbledon champion.