Retired Radwanska back on court on Padel Tour

MADRID: Former world number two Agnieszka Radwanska is considering a new career as a padel professional after recently making her debut on the CUPRA FIP Tour in Spain.

Polish former tennis player Agnieszka Radwańska can be seen in this image. — AFP/File

Poland’s Radwanska, who reached the Wimbledon final in 2012 where she lost to Serena Williams, played with compatriot Marta Domachowska, another former tennis professional.

They reached the last 16 of the tournament and Radwanska, who retired in 2018, said she would like to enter another event.