Retired Radwanska back on court on Padel Tour

MADRID: Former world number two Agnieszka Radwanska is considering a new career as a padel professional after recently making her debut on the CUPRA FIP Tour in Spain.
Poland’s Radwanska, who reached the Wimbledon final in 2012 where she lost to Serena Williams, played with compatriot Marta Domachowska, another former tennis professional.
They reached the last 16 of the tournament and Radwanska, who retired in 2018, said she would like to enter another event.
KARACHI: Pakistan Tennis Federation announced on Wednesday the final list of the candidates contesting for the posts...
SYDNEY: Marizanne Kapp produced a magnificent all-round display to inspire South Africa to their first ODI victory...
ABU DHABI: Making her first appearance since announcing 2024 would be her final season, Danielle Collins put on a...
DUBAI: Jasprit Bumrah has become the first India quick to reach the top spot in the ICC’s Test bowlers’ rankings....
MIAMI: Every year, when the calendar flips to January, the PGA Tour rolls into what many fans feel is its most...
Rawalpindi: Water and Power Development Authority and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited are set to play the final...