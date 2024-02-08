Babar may be re-appointed as captain

LAHORE: There are strong indications that Babar Azam might reclaim the captaincy of the Pakistan team.

Pakistan's ex-captain Babar Azam gestures after scoring a century (100 runs) during the first day of the first cricket Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on December 26, 2022.— AFP

The 29-year-old batsman had stepped down from captaincy after the ICC World Cup 2023, where Pakistan failed to reach the semifinals.

Mohsin Naqvi’s election as the PCB Chairman could pave the way for Babar’s return as captain.

With the appointment of Mohsin Naqvi as the new PCB Chairman, changes are expected in the team’s leadership and management.

Shan Masood was appointed as the Test captain after Babar’s departure from the role. However, Pakistan’s recent 3-0 defeat against Australia in the Test series might trigger changes in the Test captaincy. Babar could be a strong contender to lead the team in both Tests and ODIs.