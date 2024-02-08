 
close
Thursday February 08, 2024
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Sports

Six Pakistanis on ATF committees

By Our Correspondent
February 08, 2024

ISLAMABAD: Salim Saifullah Khan heads the list of six Pakistani officials named on different Asian Tennis Federation (ATF) Committees.

Representational image of a tennis court. — WTA
Representational image of a tennis court. — WTA

Those who have been appointed are: Salim Saifullah Khan (Co-Chair Legal, Constitution & Ethics Committee, Member Development Advisors Group & Finance Committee); Asim Shafik (Member Juniors & Coaches Development Committee); Muhammad Ali Murtaza (Member Marketing & Sponsorship Committee); Shahzad Akhtar Alvi (Member Tournaments & Officiating Committee); Muhammad Khalid Rehmani (Member Seniors, Wheelchair & Beach Tennis Committee); Sara Mansoor (Member Advantage All Committee).