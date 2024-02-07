Four bocce volo events held in Hyderabad

Students can be seen during a sports event in Hyderabad in this representational image released on December 25, 2022. — Facebook/Shabbir Gul

KARACHI: Pakistan Bocce Volo Federation (PBVF) organised four inter-school and inter-college events in Hyderabad the other day.

According to the results, Roots School Hyderabad won boys’ school event in which 10 schools participated.

Public School won boys’ college event in which seven institutions participated.

Pak Turk School won girls’ college event in which eight institutions participated.

Public School Mirpurkhas won girls’ school event in which eight schools participated. “This is the first time that such events have been held at this level,” said Secretary PBVF Abdul Samad while talking to The News.

He added that a big number of teams from entire Hyderabad region and adjacent areas took part in these open-for-all events.