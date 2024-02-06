Niemann defeats Garcia in playoff for LIV Mayakoba title

MEXICO CITY: Chilean Joaquin Niemann defeated Sergio Garcia in a playoff to capture LIV Golf’s Mayakoba event on Sunday.

Chilean professional Golfer Joaquin Niemann can be seen in this image. — AFP/File

Niemann, who shot a stunning 59 in Friday’s first round, clinched the victory, as darkness fell, on the fourth playoff hole.

The 25-year-old, who missed putts to win on the 18th in regulation and then again on the first two playoff holes, sank his putt from the fringe before being soaked with champagne.

The playoff pair had been offered the choice of playing one last hole in the badly deteriorating light or finishing their duel on Monday.

To the delight of the Mexican crowd at the El Camaleon course, near the popular resort of Playa del Carmen, they decided to play on.

Garcia’s approach shot found deep rough behind the bunker but the Spaniard’s chip whistled past the flagpole and left him with plenty of work to do for par.

In the end, though, it didn’t matter as Niemann finally made a birdie putt to seal his first win on the Saudi-backed LIV circuit.

Niemann, who will play in the British Open thanks to his triumph in December’s Australian Open, said he was delighted but hoped that the game’s authorities would find a way for him to compete in more majors.