Ravindra double ton has NZ in control of first Test

MOUNT MAUGANUI: Rachin Ravindra struck a majestic double century before South Africa’s top order collapsed on Monday, leaving New Zealand in command of the first Test in Mount Maunganui.

New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra celebrates his-maiden Test century. — AFP/Fle

Ravindra crafted a career-best 240 as the home side were dismissed for 511, before the tourists’ inexperience was exposed as they were reduced to 80-4 at stumps on day two.

A Proteas team featuring six players new to international cricket will resume on Tuesday facing a deficit of 431 runs, after four wickets tumbled in the space of 14 overs late at Bay Oval.

Seamer Kyle Jamieson took 2-21 and could have had a third if Matt Henry had held a chance in the outfield to remove David Bedingham.

Instead, Bedingham was unbeaten on 29 at stumps, alongside Keegan Petersen on two.

The pair are the only members of South Africa’s tour squad who played in the drawn home Test series against India a month ago, with the bulk of their first-choice players having committed to play in the country’s domestic Twenty20 league.

Opener and captain Neil Brand was Jamieson’s first victim, caught behind for four, before fellow-debutant Raynard van Tonder departed in the same over, trapped leg before wicket for a two-ball duck. Edward Moore (23) ballooned a Henry bouncer to a close fielder before Zubayr Hamza (22) edged a ball from spinner Mitchell Santner into his stumps.

South Africa batting coach Imraan Khan conceded his team would need to fight their way out of a hole.

“Fair play to the Kiwis, I thought they executed quite nicely, in particular Jamieson,” Khan said.