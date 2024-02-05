McIlroy has ‘frank discussion’ with Spieth over Saudi comments

SAN FRANCISCO: Rory McIlroy may have stood down from the PGA Tour Policy Board to focus on his game, but that hasn´t stopped the Northern Irishman from stepping right back into the debate over the possible merger with the Saudi-backed LIV Golf League.
Jordan Spieth, who took McIlroy´s spot on the board in November, raised eyebrows this week with his comments that the merger may no longer be necessary for the PGA Tour.
Speith´s remarks came after the PGA Tour announced a new a partnership and investment deal with the Strategic Sports Group (SSG).
SSG includes a number of high-powered sports owners including the Fenway Sports Group, owners of English Premier League club Liverpool, MLB´s Boston Red Sox and the NHL´s Pittsburgh Penguins.
The deal would see players collectively access more than $1.5 billion in grants that vest over time with SSG investing an initial $1.5 billion and up to another $1.5 billion later.
Spieth reacted to that deal on Wednesday saying while he would be fine with a merger on the right terms for the players, it was no longer necessary.
“I don´t think that it´s needed. I think the positive would be a unification, but....I just think it´s something that is almost not even worth talking about right this second given how (long a time) everything would be to try to get it figured out,” he said, referring to the ongoing negotiations and US lawmakers´ investigations into Saudi investments in US sports businesses.
LIV is owned by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, PIF, which has bankrolled the recruitment of a number of the sport´s top stars, most recently reigning Masters champion Jon Rahm.
Sports Illustrated reported on Saturday that McIlroy, who has dropped his former hostility to LIV with a more conciliatory tone, confirmed he spent an hour talking to Spieth about his comments.
