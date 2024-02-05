Trials for Youth Handball League begin

KARACHI: The inaugural phase of trials for selecting the boys’ and girls’ handball teams of Sindh, as part of the Prime Minister Youth Sports League, kicked off in Hyderabad.

Players can be seen playing Handball. — APP/File

The event is jointly organised by Sindh Madrasatul Islam University Karachi and Government College University Hyderabad, in collaboration with HEC Islamabad.

Trials will also be conducted in Shaheed Benazirabad on February 13th, Sukkur on February 16th, Larkana on February 19th, and Karachi on February 27th.

Upon the completion of trials across all five regions, teams will be formed, and provincial league matches will ensue. The victorious team will progress to the National Handball League, embodying the spirit of youth empowerment and sportsmanship in Sindh.