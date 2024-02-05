India thrash Pakistan 4-0 in Davis Cup tie

ISLAMABAD: India blanked Pakistan 4-0 to make it to the Davis Cup World Group I with the hosts left to play yet another play-off later this year to survive in Group I.

Pakistani and Indian players shake hands during the Davis Cup tie. — AFP/File

In yet another dominating performance in the World Group play-offs at the Pakistan Sports Complex Sunday, India won the doubles to settle the tie and then made it 4-0 as Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha displaying high-class tennis breezed past Mohammad Shoaib 6-3, 6-4.

Earlier, in the day newly-formed pair of Aqeel Khan and Muzammil Murtaza was no match for a well-versed Indian duo of Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni. The Indian pair won 6-2, 7-6 (5) to give their team an unassailable 3-0 lead. Never before, even at the domestic level, Aqeel and Muzammil were seen playing doubles together. It was a big surprise to see both the players pairing up to play Davis Cup doubles without any prior training for playing as a team.

Muzammil and Aqeel’s combination was quickly exposed by the Indian pair having vast experience. While Muzammil held his serve twice, Aqeel was all over the place as he was struggling to put his serve, forehand, and backhand on target. The duo had no previous exposure to team up together left too many gaps for the Indian pair to hit winners.

Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni broke Aqeel’s serve twice to win the first set. Though Muzammil held on to his serves, he did not look all that comfortable with his partner. Pakistani pair was seen settling down in the second set, successfully holding on to their serve against some exciting serve and volley game exhibited by Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni.

While Bhambri had a good serve and baseline game, Myneni was sharp at the nets. The second set was eventually decided on the tie-break which saw Aqeel faltering time and again and even double faulted at a deciding time to give the match and tie to India.

“We have to admit that Indians are far better in experience and exposure. Besides the limitation in age, we also lacked experience and exposure that they have got. They play on the circuit throughout the year and even get engaged in numerous events at home. We rarely get the opportunity to play against the best,” Aqeel said, adding that it was entirely due to injury to Aisam that he decided to play doubles.

“I never trained or had any plan of playing the doubles. Muzammil was drafted in only to play doubles alongside Aisam. However, Aisam’s groin problem forced us to make the change.”

Though Shoaib showed glimpses of class in between the first reverse singles, his opponent, Indian national champion Niki was too strong in the serve and volley game. He broke Shoaib twice in the first set and once in the second to make it 4-0 for India.

Niki’s sizzling serve backed by his ability to charge at the nets with aggressive intention was too tough for Shoaib to handle. Shoaib who has the rare ability to play double-hand forehand besides double-hand backhand played some exciting shots down the line to earn points. However, he lacked the required strength in his serve and baseline shots that ultimately proved decisive.

“Shoaib has a good backhand and even occasionally serves well. He needs more experience and exposure that he looked line missing here. Tennis is all about playing against better opponents regularly. Here I think, most of the Pakistani players barring Aisam lack that,” Niki said following his reverse singles match.

He said he loved playing on grass courts and here at the complex it was a perfect stage. “Court here is excellent and suited to my game.”

Both the teams mutually decided against playing the second reverse singles. While the Indian team made it to the World Group I, Pakistan were on the brink of relegation to Davis Cup Group II. The Greenshirts will be playing against a team to be drawn later in September to avoid relegation.