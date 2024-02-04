Niemann cards 59 to lead LIV Golf Mayakoba

MEXICO CITY: Chile´s Joaquin Niemann fired 10 birdies and an eagle in a 12-under par 59 Friday in the first round of the LIV Golf season-opening event at Mayakoba in Mexico. Niemann stole the spotlight from Masters champion Jon Rahm, the newest recruit to the upstart league entering its third season amid ongoing negotiations to bring it together with the PGA and DP World Tours.
In LIV´s shotgun start format, Niemann teed off on second hole of the par-71 El Camaleon course, opening with a par before he birdied seven of his next eight holes.
At the par-four 11th, his second shot from the fairway found the green and hopped into the cup for an eagle and he added birdies at 13, 15 and 17 -- where he landed a shot from the rough within five feet. Niemann parred his last three holes to notch the second sub-60 round ever on the LIV Golf circuit. Bryson DeChambeau carded a 58 to win the LIV Golf Greenbrier title in August. “It was obviously an amazing round,” Niemann said. “I played solid since the beginning and I never stopped playing good. “It was good to hit good tee shots on the last couple holes where they´re kind of tricky, especially 16, 18, and No. 1. I gave myself a few chances also the last couple holes to go even lower, but yeah, still really, really happy.”
