India seize opportunities to take 2-0 lead

ISLAMABAD: India grabbed decisive moments to get a clear edge over Pakistan in the Davis Cup Group I tie, winning both the singles on the opening day at the Pakistan Sports Complex grass courts on Saturday.

In what turned out to be evenly contested first two sets on the opening day, Aisamul Haq was well placed to take opening singles when he had one set in the pocket and was 4-3 and 15-40 up, having two break points.

India’s leading player Ramkumar Ramanathan then sent in two sizzling aces followed by a miss hit by Aisam to grab the initiative.

There was no looking back from there on as Ramanathan went on to win 6-7 (3), 7-6 (4), and 6-0 to give India a 1-0 advantage.

By the time the match entered the third set, Aisam was already struggling with groin problems and was just seen going through the motions with nothing to offer to Ramanathan.

The rain-affected second singles saw Sriram Balaji playing flawless tennis to beat Aqeel Khan 7-5, 6-3. Light drizzle forced suspension following a closely contested first set with Balaji storming back to settle the day’s proceedings by winning the second set easily.

When the day started following a brief opening ceremony, Aisam looked like making an early impact by playing some entertaining tennis to extend the first set to a tie break where he again looked impressive by giving no opportunity to Ramanathan to come even closer.

Aisam looked sharp at the outset of the second set where he broke back following an early hiccup and had two break points at 4-3 when Ramanathan started playing some special tennis.

He sent in two aces and forced Aisam to strike the backhand wide. From there on it was all Ramanathan who after winning the second set on tie break, fully utilized Aisam’s limitations that left him half-fit for the third set.

“Aisam played brilliant tennis early in the first set where I had no chance. But I knew well that the perfect start would not last long as at the age of 44 you could hardly maintain the fast tempo for a longer period.

If there was any difference in the tennis we played today it was the age factor and fitness. I know well that I am extremely fit as the luxury of age is on my side, the advantage that Aisam does not enjoy.

It was all about taking the game to the third set and that was exactly what happened. Once I succeeded in doing that, the rest was a formality,” Ramanathan commented.

The Indian top player had all praise for Aisam and his game. “It is amazing how he fought well even at 44. I am 29 and play more international circuits than anyone else. Yet watching him play such a tough tennis at this age was surprising,” he said.

In the second single Balaji proved too strong against a struggling Aqeel. His serve backed by powerful forehand volleys was like asking too much from the aging Pakistan player.

Rain interruption midway through the second singles could not bring any change of luck for Aqeel who was no way near to the quality of tennis displayed by Balaji.

The Indian was even more impressive going into the second set after the break as his powerful attacking game was too good for Aqeel to control.

“I played many times against Aqeel in the past and am amazed that he still played good tennis. Age factor surely counts in a tie where you need tough and attacking tennis,” Balaji said.