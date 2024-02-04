We grabbed our chances, says Indian captain

ISLAMABAD: India’s non-playing captain Zeeshan Ali admitted that they picked their chances well to go 2-0 up in the all-important Davis Cup Group I tie against Pakistan at the Sports Complex courts following an eventful opening day.

India's new Davis Cup captain Zeeshan Ali. He replaces Rohit Rajpal, — PTI

In a post-day media talk, Zeeshan said that the decisive point came when Aisam was all set to win the opening singles. “It was there that we wrested the initiative back. Had we slipped there, things could have been the opposite at the end of the opening day. Had Aisam succeeded in breaking there we might have seen India trailing by 0-2. That miss had an impact on the second singles also. This is how tennis is played. You need to grab your chances and we did that when it mattered.”

Zeeshan who led India to the Davis Cup World Group final in the late eighties, said that both his players played according to the given plan.

“The best thing about this Indian team is they are good at grass courts. They like playing on the grass court. Since the court here is good they did not feel any problems in adjusting.”

Zeeshan said they will go all out to win the next three matches. “It is not over till it is all over. We have won both singles and now we are fully focused on winning the doubles on Sunday morning and the reverse singles. We would go with the best options in doubles as we want to settle the tie,” he said.

Aisamul Haq told reporters that he made his best efforts which was not enough to beat the Indian player.

“There is a system of tennis promotion in India as throughout the year they play international circuit. They are internationally ranked and we don’t have a single player busy playing at the circuit. I tried my best and was almost there when the opening singles slipped away from my grasp.” To a question about his almost surrendering the third set, Aisam maintained that he was having a groin problem and was not in a position to maintain the tempo.