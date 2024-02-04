Unheralded Proteas out to prove a point in New Zealand Tests

WELLINGTON: Stand-in South African captain Neil Brand said Saturday the two-Test series against New Zealand has handed his group of unheralded players a “massive opportunity” to become first-choice internationals.

Seam bowler Dane Paterson is one of only seven players in the Proteas squad with Test experience. Picture: Charle Lombard/ The Citzen

Brand is among eight uncapped players in an overhauled 15-man tour squad preparing for the first Test starting in Mount Maunganui on Sunday. Nearly all of the Proteas´ first-choice players weren´t selected because of their contractual obligation to play in the country´s domestic Twenty20 league, a cash cow for Cricket South Africa.

There are just 51 combined Test caps in Brand´s squad, the most experienced player being pace bowler Duanne Olivier, whose 15 Tests have been spread over the last seven years.