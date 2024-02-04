Pak hockey team faces financial crisis in Oman

LAHORE: Pakistani hockey team faced severe financial crisis during their Five-A-Side Hockey Tournament sojourn.

The national hockey team encountered a series of financial challenges during the Five-A-Side Hockey Tournament in Muscat, shedding light on the struggles faced by the players and management.

Representational image. — APP File

Their Passports were confiscated due to non-payment, and the team faced the threat of eviction from the hotel. The Pakistani ambassador in Oman personally intervened, paying the outstanding amount to avoid the humiliation of the hockey team and prevent Pakistan from disgrace.

Unlike other teams participating in the World Cup, the Pakistani team was arranged in the cheapest hotel, leading to severe humiliation. The team faced the embarrassment of warnings to confiscate passports and eviction from rooms due to non-payment.

Ambassador Imran Ali personally assured the hotel of payment, preventing the eviction of the team.

Defensive player Abdullah suffered broken teeth, and the hospital refused treatment due to the absence of insurance.

The ambassador stepped in to cover the medical expenses, ensuring proper treatment for Abdullah.

The Pakistani ambassador played a crucial role in easing the team’s problems, personally spending 3,100 Omani Riyals.

Despite facing financial crises and challenges, the Pakistani ambassador’s timely intervention saved the team from disgrace and ensured they could focus on their performance.

The incidents shed light on the need for better financial arrangements and support for national sports teams during international tournaments.