PM nominates Tariq Masoori as PHF president after Khokhar’s resignation

This still shows the newly-appointed president Pakistan Hockey Federation Tariq Hussain Masoori Bugti on January 29, 2024. — Facebook/Pakistan Hockey Federation

ISLAMABAD: Brig (r) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar has finally resigned from the post of president Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) with prime minister nominating Tariq Hussain Masoori Bugti in his place.

In back-to-back notifications, the Ministry for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) revealed that Brig (r) Khokhar has finally paved the way for Tariq Masoori to take over as the president PHF through a vote of confidence from the PHF Congress.

“Upon acceptance of the resignation tendered by Khokhar, the PHF and in pursuance of powers conferred under Article 15 of Constitution of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), the prime minister in his capacity as patron-in-chief is pleased to nominate Tariq Hussain Masoori Bugti as president of Pakistan Hockey Federation with immediate effect as conveyed by Prime Minister’s Office’s vide No. 349/SPM/2024, dated 30th January, 2024.”

The notification issued on December 21, 2023 stands modified with Tariq Masoori being nominated as the full president as has been the case in the past.

The PHF Constitution now requires convening of the extraordinary Congress meeting within the next ten days to seek the vote of confidence from the House. Though the PM who is also the patron is empowered to nominate the new president PHF once the sitting one resigns, he can only be termed elected once he successfully gets the vote of confidence from the Congress.

Tariq now has no hurdle except seeking the confidence of the PHF Congress. According to the PHF constitution’s requirements, elected secretary Rana Mujahid is authorized to convene the extraordinary Congress meeting within the next ten days to turn the President PHF nomination into an elected one.