Smith, Green guide Australia to crushing WI triumph

MELBOURNE: Skipper Steve Smith and Cameron Green eased Australia to a crushing eight-wicket victory over the West Indies with a dominant 149-run stand in the first One-day International in Melbourne on Friday.
Smith finished unbeaten on 79 off 79 balls and Green, batting at number three, was 77 not out from 104 balls as Australia cruised to the winning target of 232 with 11.3 overs to spare.
Opener Josh Inglis set up the platform with a pulsating 65 off 43 balls, including 10 fours and a six.
It was Australia´s 10th consecutive ODI win, including their World Cup victory in India last year, and the pressure will be on the West Indies to prevent a series clean sweep.
It was all too easy for Australia, with Travis Head the only batting failure with four off five balls.
Debutant Australian paceman Xavier Bartlett was named the man of the match with 4-17 off nine overs, initiated by a wicket with only his third delivery.
“An amazing way to start, amazing to contribute to a win. Couldn´t ask for much more,” Bartlett said.
“I´ve watched Steve Smith on TV for the last 10 years, to be out there now and be captained by him now is quite surreal.”
Green raised his half-century off 62 balls, with Smith´s 50 coming off 58 balls.
Inglis´s fifty was powered off just 28 balls after he plundered three boundaries off Matthew Forde´s fourth over and swatted a huge six off Oshane Thomas over deep square leg.
But Inglis was out attempting to reverse-sweep Gudakesh Motie only to lob a catch to slip. When he departed, Australia were 83 for two and in the box seat in the 12th over.
The World Cup-winning Argentina star is carrying a hamstring injury
Sources said that Pakistan Customs high officials wanted sports activities to be revived at the Customs Sports Complex
In a cagey quarter-final, a deflected second-half own goal was just about enough to see Jordan reach the last four for...
KARACHI: University of Punjab defeated LUMS Jamshoro by 2-0 on the opening day of 46th All Pakistan HEC Intervarsity...
Coste also plans to watch the cycling in Paris but if that still lies some months in the future, London ´48 remains...
The tourists were 109-2 after mainstay Rahmat Shah steadied them after a shaky start but Sri Lanka´s bowlers began to...