Atletico edge Rayo

Atletico Madrid's Memphis Depay celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Spanish league football match between Club Atletico de Madrid and Rayo Vallecano de Madrid at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid on January 31, 2024. — AFP

BARCELONA: Barcelona ground out a 1-0 win over Osasuna in La Liga on Wednesday as Xavi Hernandez started his long farewell as coach of the champions.

Atletico Madrid stay third, ahead of the fourth-place Catalans, after Memphis Depay snatched them a late 2-1 win over Rayo Vallecano.

Former Barcelona midfield great Xavi said he was stepping down at the end of the season after a heavy defeat last weekend left the Catalans 11 points behind league leaders Girona.

Barcelona cut that down to eight with a largely drab win over their mid-table visitors, earned by young Brazilian striker Vitor Roque´s first goal for the club.

Osasuna had defender Unai Garcia sent off for two yellow cards but Barcelona could not put the game to bed. The Catalans also trail second-place Real Madrid by seven points despite playing one extra match.

Xavi praised his players for the victory and said they reacted well after their painful 5-3 defeat by Villarreal last weekend. “The dressing room has soul, we are a family, today we knew that we would react in a very positive way,” said the coach.

Xavi said he was delighted for Roque after he struck his first goal for the club.

“I´m very happy for him, he had chances (in other games) but didn´t take them, today it´s come at last, his goal today is hugely positive,” he added.

After leading Barcelona to La Liga glory last season, Xavi´s team crumbled and in January were thrashed in the Spanish Super Cup final by Real Madrid and knocked out of the Copa del Rey.