Atletico edge Rayo

BARCELONA: Barcelona ground out a 1-0 win over Osasuna in La Liga on Wednesday as Xavi Hernandez started his long farewell as coach of the champions.
Atletico Madrid stay third, ahead of the fourth-place Catalans, after Memphis Depay snatched them a late 2-1 win over Rayo Vallecano.
Former Barcelona midfield great Xavi said he was stepping down at the end of the season after a heavy defeat last weekend left the Catalans 11 points behind league leaders Girona.
Barcelona cut that down to eight with a largely drab win over their mid-table visitors, earned by young Brazilian striker Vitor Roque´s first goal for the club.
Osasuna had defender Unai Garcia sent off for two yellow cards but Barcelona could not put the game to bed. The Catalans also trail second-place Real Madrid by seven points despite playing one extra match.
Xavi praised his players for the victory and said they reacted well after their painful 5-3 defeat by Villarreal last weekend. “The dressing room has soul, we are a family, today we knew that we would react in a very positive way,” said the coach.
Xavi said he was delighted for Roque after he struck his first goal for the club.
“I´m very happy for him, he had chances (in other games) but didn´t take them, today it´s come at last, his goal today is hugely positive,” he added.
After leading Barcelona to La Liga glory last season, Xavi´s team crumbled and in January were thrashed in the Spanish Super Cup final by Real Madrid and knocked out of the Copa del Rey.
