Online abuse risks turning stars from sport, survey shows

This image released on June 14, 2023, shows social media icons. — X/@AFP

PARIS: Growing online abuse on social media risks pushing high-profile stars out of sport unless urgent action is taken, according to a new survey backed by major federations published on Thursday.

The federations also called for social media companies to do more to prevent or block attacks directed at athletes and officials.

Carried out in conjunction with 22 global sporting federations and NGOs including football's world body FIFA and motorsport body FIA, the United Against Online Abuse (UAOA) barometer examined the impact online abuse and hate speech was having on those in sport.

It found that 90 percent of organisations believe some of their leading athletes might leave their sports as a result of online abuse.

Three quarters say stars are facing threats of harm against themselves or their families, while 66 percent believe social media platforms should do more to tackle the abuse.

Indeed, 75 percent of respondents said the support of social media companies in fighting the problem was “crucial to the long-term outcome of any campaign for change”.

“Online abuse is a persistent issue within the sporting world,” said FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, who is a founding partner of UAOA.

The findings come following high-profile online abuse cases involving England women footballer Lauren James and recently-retired World Cup rugby referee Wayne Barnes.