Klinsmann says S Korea ‘ready to suffer’ in last eight

DOHA: Jurgen Klinsmann said South Korea “have to be ready to suffer” when they face Australia in the Asian Cup quarter-finals on Friday, 72 hours after beating Saudi Arabia on penalties.
Klinsmann´s side came through an epic last-16 game in Doha and must now recover in time to take on an Australia side that had two days more to recover.
The German legend said his players are “ready for a battle” as they look to book a semi-final place against either Jordan or Tajikistan. “If you want to go through to the knockout phase of a big tournament you have to suffer,” said Klinsmann on Thursday. “You have to be ready to suffer, you have to deal with pain.”
South Korea had to come back from the dead to see off Roberto Mancini´s Saudis, scoring a 99th-minute equaliser to take the game into extra time.
Led by Son Heung-min, the Koreans started slowly but found their attacking spark and had several chances to win the game before the shootout. They are looking to win the Asian Cup for the first time since 1960.
Klinsmann won the World Cup and European Championship as a player and is keen to share his tournament experience with his players.
