National Inter-Region U13 One-Day to kick off today

LAHORE: The National Inter-Region Under-13 One-Day Tournament is set to kick off on Thursday (today).

A representational image of a batter playing in the ground. — Unsplash

Featuring 16 teams from various regions across the country, this tournament provides a significant platform for 240 budding cricketers to showcase their skills and talent.

The tournament format includes a total of 39 matches, with each game played over 30 overs, adding an exciting dimension to the competition.

A substantial prize money pool of Rs930,000 is at stake, with the champion team set to receive Rs500,000 and the runners-up securing Rs250,000.

Individual performances will also be acknowledged, with awards such as player of the tournament, best bowler, batter, wicket-keeper, fielder, and man of the final match, each carrying a reward of Rs30,000.

The participating 16 regional teams are distributed into three pools. Pool A matches will unfold in Karachi, Pool B games are scheduled in Faisalabad, and Lahore will host the Pool C games.

Following the group stage, the top team from each pool will advance to the triangular stage, with Faisalabad being the venue for the exciting culmination, including the final, from February 15 to 19.