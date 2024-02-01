PCB votes for Jay Shah as ACC President again

LAHORE: In a unanimous decision at the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Annual General Meeting in Bali, Jay Shah, the Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has been re-elected for an unprecedented third term as the President of the ACC.

The confirmation was made by the cricketing governing body, solidifying Shah’s leadership in the continental organisation for the next two years.

The meeting, attended by key cricketing figures, including Acting Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Shah Khawar and Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer, showed unanimous support for Jay Shah’s reappointment.

Expressing gratitude for the continued trust placed in him, Jay Shah emphasised the importance of fostering the all-round development of cricket, particularly in regions where the sport is still emerging. He reiterated the ACC’s commitment to nurturing cricket across Asia.

This marks Jay Shah’s third consecutive term as the ACC President, having previously served from 2021 to 2022 and securing a reappointment in 2023. Notably, in 2021, Shah became the youngest ACC chief at the age of 32, leading the organisation through the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under Jay Shah’s leadership, the men’s Asia Cup underwent significant changes, with the 2022 edition moved from Sri Lanka to the UAE due to financial issues faced by Sri Lanka. In 2023, the men’s Asia Cup returned to Sri Lanka, hosted by Pakistan, featuring a 50-over format. However, this decision faced criticism due to persistent rain delays during the tournament.