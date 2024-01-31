Howe doesn’t expect Newcastle to splash out before transfer deadline

LONDON: Eddie Howe says Newcastle´s Saudi owners will act as “guardians of the club´s future” rather than splash the cash before the January transfer window closes.
The Magpies have spent more than £400 million ($507 million) on transfers since the club´s Saudi owners took charge at St James´ Park in October 2021.
But with the club having reported losses in excess of £70 million for each of the two most recent financial years, Newcastle chief executive Darren Eales has admitted that even their biggest names have their price.
Howe knows Newcastle could be sellers ahead of the transfer deadline as they juggle the restrictions imposed by financial fair play rules with their desire to strengthen their squad.
Asked what would be his desired scenario for the remaining few days of the window, the Newcastle boss said: “Keeping the squad intact and, as the manager, trying to produce a team to win games would be the one for me.
“But we are guardians of the club´s future and we want to make the right decisions for the club´s future and for FFP. We don´t want to breach FFP.
“That is where I will support the decisions that are made for the long term and that will benefit the club.”
