Arsenal boss Arteta slams Barca talk as ‘fake news’

LONDON: Mikel Arteta has slammed reports he was ready to quit Arsenal to become Barcelona manager as “fake news”.

Arsenal's Spanish manager Mikel Arteta reacts during the English Premier League football match between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal at The City Ground in Nottingham, central England, on January 30, 2024. — AFP

Reports in Spain on Sunday claimed Arteta had told colleagues he was going to leave the Emirates Stadium to return to Barcelona at the end of this season.

Current Barca boss Xavi announced on Saturday he would step down in the summer after a string of disappointing results, leading to Arteta being installed as one of the favourites to replace him.

Having come through the fabled academy at Barcelona, Arteta has a long-standing connection to the Camp Nou.

But the 41-year-old on Monday insisted he is keen to stay put as he aims to lead Arsenal to their first Premier League title since 2004.

“I am in the right place. I am with the right people,” Arteta told reporters.

“I feel really good about it. And, as I said many times, I am invested in a beautiful journey with this football club, with these players, these staff, our people.

“There is still a lot to do here. We all share that ambition and you can feel it as well, that we want more, that we aren´t satisfied and that the club wants to take another push and another level in everything we are doing.

“This is where we are. We need everyone on board to achieve it and I am certainly on board.”

Dismissing the Barca reports as completely fabricated, Arteta admitted he had been upset by the story as he prepares for Tuesday´s Premier League trip to Nottingham Forest.

“That´s totally fake news. I don´t know where it is coming from and it is totally untrue. I am really upset about it,” he said.

“I could not believe it. I don´t know where it is coming from and it has no source.

“I understand we are in this industry, but I don´t think anyone deserves to hear news like that.