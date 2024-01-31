Better run-rate pushes Karachi into T20 final

ISLAMABAD: Lahore will take on Karachi in final of the National Women’s T20 Tournament 2023-24 at the Pindi Cricket Stadium as both the teams finished ahead of others on points table. The winners of today’s (Wednesday) game will not only take the trophy home but they will also receive Rs1 million cash prize while the runners-up will pocket Rs500,000.
Lahore remained unbeaten in the tournament, winning all 10 matches in the six-team tournament. Karachi have won six matches from 10 outings in the tournament, the same number of wins which Rawalpindi recorded. However, owing to better run-rate Karachi qualified for the final.
The player of the tournament will be awarded Rs50,000 and the player of the match will receive Rs20,000. The tournament’s top performers i.e. best batter, best bowler and best wicket-keeper will get Rs25,000 each.
RIYADH: Luis Suarez bagged his maiden goal for Inter Miami and Lionel Messi scored a penalty but it was not enough to...
ABIDJAN: Hosts Ivory Coast stunned Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations on Monday, knocking out the reigning champions...
DUBAI: In a groundbreaking development for cricket enthusiasts in the United States, the newly established National...
ABIDJAN: Seemingly dead, buried and completely humiliated just a few days ago, Ivory Coast´s Africa Cup of Nations...
LONDON: Eddie Howe says Newcastle´s Saudi owners will act as “guardians of the club´s future” rather than splash...
LONDON: Mikel Arteta has slammed reports he was ready to quit Arsenal to become Barcelona manager as “fake...