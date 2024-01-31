Better run-rate pushes Karachi into T20 final

ISLAMABAD: Lahore will take on Karachi in final of the National Women’s T20 Tournament 2023-24 at the Pindi Cricket Stadium as both the teams finished ahead of others on points table. The winners of today’s (Wednesday) game will not only take the trophy home but they will also receive Rs1 million cash prize while the runners-up will pocket Rs500,000.

Lahore and Karachi women's players possess along with a trophy on January 30, 2024. — Facebook/Pakistan Cricket Team

Lahore remained unbeaten in the tournament, winning all 10 matches in the six-team tournament. Karachi have won six matches from 10 outings in the tournament, the same number of wins which Rawalpindi recorded. However, owing to better run-rate Karachi qualified for the final.

The player of the tournament will be awarded Rs50,000 and the player of the match will receive Rs20,000. The tournament’s top performers i.e. best batter, best bowler and best wicket-keeper will get Rs25,000 each.