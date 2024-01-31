Russia demoted to team skating Olympic bronze without doped Valieva: ISU

LAUSANNE: Kamila Valieva´s doping ban has resulted in the Russia Olympic Committee team being demoted from the gold to bronze medal in the 2022 Winter Olympics team skating event, the International Skating Union (ISU) said on Tuesday.

Russia's figure skater Kamila Valieva competes in the women's short program during the Russian Grand Prix of Figure Skating at the Megasport Arena in Moscow on October 22, 2022. — AFP

The then 15-year-old´s positive test in December 2021, for which she received a four year ban on Monday, has led the ISU to perform “a re-ranking of the Team event” from the Beijing Games. The USA has been promoted to the gold medal with Japan moving up to silver. Canada will be disappointed as they finished fourth in Beijing and in other sports would have expected to be promoted to bronze.

However, unlike in athletics, the regulations of the ISU only provide for collective disqualification in the event of a positive doping control of one of the athletes during the competition, not eight weeks before as was the case with Valieva.