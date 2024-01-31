Aisam mulls playing opening day’s singles against India

ISLAMABAD: Ace tennis player Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi is considering the option of playing opening day’s singles in the Davis Cup Group I tie against India to be played here at grass courts of the Pakistan Sports Complex on February 3-4.

Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi can be seen in this image. — Instagram/@aisamqureshi

Talking to ‘The News’ on Tuesday following persistent rain that didn’t permitted players to start practice session in the evening, Aisam said that he was considering playing the opening day’s singles.

“Though there are few days left in the start of the tie, I am seriously considering playing opening day’s singles match keeping in view my fitness level. I am feeling good and if it stays that way I will definitely be playing the singles on the opening day,” he said.

Aisam added that all the three leading players and potential candidates for the singles including Aqeel and Shoaib are looking in fine nick.

“When it comes to playing against relatively stronger teams, experience matters a lot. That is one of the reasons why I am considering playing the singles. Against a stronger opposition, you need confident players having experience and exposure in their credentials. Though it is a bit early to decide, chances are there that we would prefer experience at least for the opening day’s singles.”

To a question on the Indian side’s strengths and weaknesses, he said that there were no clear indications as to who would be playing from the other side.

“India has got a very good side full of potential players who have vast international experience. Who will be playing singles is not clear yet but there is no doubt that India are one of the best sides in Asia.”

Depending on Aisam’s fitness and the results from opening day’s singles, chances are there that he might even skip playing doubles and even prefer to return for the reverse singles.

“It all depends on how things go on the opening day before deciding on the reverse singles and doubles.”

Meanwhile, rain forecast threatens to take away gloss from the expected cracker of tie as the forecast especially for the second day (Sunday) is not all that rosy. Chances of rain and bad weather are there. In case of no play or even rain-shortened second day, the action could be deferred for Monday, in case the tie remains undecided.

Meanwhile, Pakistan players stayed indoors throughout Tuesday due to rain in the evening. Earlier, Indians had their practice session for almost two hours before it started raining that continued till dusk.

“Pakistan players had gym training at a hotel. Once it started raining we covered all the three courts to keep these in better shape,” a PTF official, when contacted, said. Chances of rain and bad weather in Islamabad are also there for Wednesday.