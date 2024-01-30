Atletico go third with comfortable Valencia win

MADRID: Atletico Madrid rose to third in La Liga on Sunday with a comfortable 2-0 win against visitors Valencia.
Former Valencia player Samuel Lino and Memphis Depay struck to settle an encounter which Diego Simeone’s team controlled.
Victory took them ahead of champions Barcelona, fourth, on goal difference, after the Catalans crashed to a 5-3 home defeat on Saturday by Villarreal.
Atletico trail league leaders Girona by 11 points after Michel Sanchez’s shock title contenders won 1-0 at Celta Vigo earlier Sunday.
“Our job is to go game by game ... and see how the table is at the end (of the season),” Lino told DAZN, echoing his coach’s usual mantra.
Atletico made a host of chances in the first half but only found the breakthrough deep in stoppage time.
Lino finished clinically after Antoine Griezmann found him with a superb pass.
Depay added the second in the 57th minute with a diving header from Nahuel Molina’s cross, after midfielder Koke sprayed the ball out to the right flank.
Dutch international Depay nearly scored another with a wonderful flick over a defender and then a vicious dipping effort which landed on the roof of the net.
LAHORE: Pakistan Football Federation Normalisation Committee chairman Haroon Malik on Monday held a meeting with...
LAHORE: Matloob Ahmed of Lahore Gymkhana won the 42nd Punjab Open Golf Championship at the Lahore Garrison Greens Golf...
KARACHI: Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and Asghar Nawaz have emerged as the candidates for the position of President of...
ABIDJAN: Mohamed Bayo headed in a dramatic winner in the eighth minute of injury time as Guinea beat 10-man Equatorial...
LAHORE: Pakistan Football Federation Normalisation Committee on Monday said that the club scrutiny process is...
MIAMI: Reigning Olympic champion Nelly Korda parred the second playoff hole to defeat New Zealand’s Lydia Ko and win...