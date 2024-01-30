Davis Cup teams attend net sessions

ISLAMABAD: Both India and Pakistan tennis teams Monday underwent net sessions here at the grass courts of Pakistan Sports Complex ahead of the Davis Cup Group I tie scheduled to held on February 3-4.

This representational image shows a tennis racket and balls. — APP/File

Pakistan squad used facilities during the morning session while India team members who arrived Sunday evening were seen getting the first exposure on the courts Monday evening.

“We have been training at the PAF Courts in Peshawar for the last one week and have now started training here. Our training has gone well so far,” Pakistan’s leading player Aqeel Khan, when questioned, said. Both the teams will have another round of training today (Tuesday).