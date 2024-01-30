Aliya hits ton to help Pindi beat Multan

ISLAMABAD: Aliya Riaz (118 not out) smashed hundred as Rawalpindi carved out a 27-run win against Multan in the National Women’s T20 Tournament 2023-24 at the Shoaib Akhtar Ground.

This screengrab shows women cricketers during the National Women’s T20 Tournament. — Facebook/Pakistan Cricket Team

In response to Rawalpindi’s 182-4, Multan were restricted to 155-5 in reply. Aliya played a captain’s knock, smashing an unbeaten century to take Rawalpindi to 182-4 in 20 overs. She ended the innings undefeated at 118 off 61 balls, showcasing 17 boundaries and four maximums. Lahore and Quetta also achieved wins in the ninth round.

Brief scores: Rawalpindi beat Multan by 27 runs: Rawalpindi 182-4, 20 overs (Aliya Riaz 118 not out, Fajar Naved 34; Noor-ul-Iman 1-30, Gull Rukh 1-39). Multan 155-5, 20 overs.