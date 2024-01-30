Special BoG meeting called to elect chairman PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Election Commissioner, Shah Khawar, has called a special meeting of the Board of Governors (BoG) to conduct the election for the Chairman.

The meeting is scheduled for 2 pm on Tuesday, February 6, and will take place at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore.

This special meeting has been convened in accordance with the provisions outlined in the constitution of the PCB 2014. All members of the BoG are to attend the meeting in person.

The Board of Governors electing the new chairman are Mustafa Ramday (PCB Patron’s nominee), Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi (PCB Patron’s nominee), Sajjad Ali Khokhar, President Regional Cricket Association AJK, Zafarullah Jadgal, President Regional Cricket Association Dera Murad Jamali, Tanveer Ahmed, President Regional Cricket Association Larkana, Tariq Sarwar, President Regional Cricket Association Bahawalpur, Muhammad Ismail Qureshi, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited, Dr Anwaar Ahmad Khan, Ghani Glass Limited, Javed Iqbal, State Bank of Pakistan, Osama Azhar, Pakistan Television and Secretary to the Government of Pakistan, Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination, or any other officer nominated by him as an ex-officio member (Non-voting member).